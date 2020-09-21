The umpiring howler during the 19th howler dominated the social media trend since last night. It was during the 19th over of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 that Chris Jordan was given one short run for not landing the bat on the ground before taking the second run. However, the replays had a different story to tell as the footage showed that the batsman had made it to the crease and was not short run. The umpiring howler costed KXIP with the match as the game ran into a super over which ultimately was lost by KXIP. Now, this surely did not go down well with the netizens as they slammed the umpire for the howler. Preity Zinta, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra and others took to social media and were fuming about the decision. DC vs KXIP Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

It was in the 19th over that Mayank Agarwal flicked it to the deep for two runs and Chris Jordan had made it to the crease quite comfortably. But the umpire adjudged it as a run short. Kings XI Punjab who was chasing 158 runs and they had a shaky start. It just looked that Mayank was single-handedly leading the team to a win with his 89 from 60 balls. But this incident threw a wet blanket on the expectations of KXIP fans as the team fell one short of a win and headed to a tie which ultimately led to super over. Shreyas Iyer and men won in the super over. Now check out a few reactions below:

In the super over, Kings XI Punjab made a couple of runs which was no less than a cakewalk for Shreyas Iyer and men. So ultimately, KXIP ended up having the last laugh.

