WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: It's the early days of the Women's Premier League Season 3, but the current bottom-placed sides UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the sixth game of the tournament. The UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 game is a nice chance for both sides to aim for some quick revamp, much before things get out of hand. UP Warriorz played only one game so far, and they lost it without much fight, while Delhi Capitals did win their first game, but had a big loss in match two. WPL LED Bail Rule Changed After Controversy During Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match in Women's Premier League 2025.

UP Warriorz, led by Deepti Sharma displayed some poor batting in the only WPL 2025 game they played so far. UPW-W made only 143/9 against Gujarat Giants, which GG-W chased in just 18 overs, for the loss of just four wickets. The side should be aiming for not just a win here but an improvement in the NRR too.

Delhi Capitals managed a thin win against Mumbai Indians, where the game went till the last ball. DC-W however couldn't produce another stellar against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They were bundled for 141 and chased down in just 16.2 overs.

When is UPW-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

In the sixth game of Women's Premier League 2025, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be clashing. This match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19. The UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match viewing options below. WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Captain Ashleigh Gardner Calls for Stronger Opening Stand After Losing Against Mumbai Indians.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UPW-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Both teams would be eyeing a big win to increase their points and improve their NRR.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).