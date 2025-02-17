The second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals was filled with controversy. Although Delhi Capitals won the thriller by two wickets, something different happened during the game which captured all the headlines. During the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash, there were a few run-out decisions that turned out to be the decisive moment. The first major incident happened when Delhi Capitals batter Shikha Pandey was adjudged not out by the third umpire. Shikha was attempting to steal a run. However, a direct hit at the striker's end saw the run-out decision go to the third umpire. WPL 2025: Out or Not Out? What Does The Run-Out Rule State As Delhi Capitals Win Match Against Mumbai Indians After Controversial Call.

The replay showed Pandey's bat was on the crease line when the LED stumps had lit up. However, the third umpire moved it one frame forward where Shikha's bat crossed the line, and the umpire gave the decision not out. Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur was visibly unhappy with the decision.

Another similar decision happened during the frag ends of the match. A mix-up between Radha Yadhav and Niki Prasad saw the throw came towards the wicketkeeper's end, where Radha tried to save her wicket with a dive. The decision went to the third umpire. Replays showed that the bat was not crossing the line when the LED stumps lit up. However, the third umpire once again based her decision on the time when the LED bails lifted and ruled the decision in the batters' favour. These controversial moments led the Delhi Capitals to a victory over the Mumbai Indians.

After the match, many cricket pundits criticised the decision, while some favoured the third umpire for making the right call. According to the rules in the Women's Premier League, Appendix D states: "where LED wickets are used, the moment at which the wicket has been put down shall be deemed to be the first frame in which the LED lights are illuminated and subsequent frames show the bail permanently removed from the top of the stumps."

LED-Bail Glitch Prompts WPL Rule Change

After the controversial decision during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match, the Women's Premier League has reportedly changed a major rule. According to ESPNcricinfo, the league has informed all the participating teams that the umpires will only deem a wicket in run-outs and stumpings if the LED bails are fully dislodged. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Giants Jump to Second Place After Beating UP Warriorz Comprehensively.

It is to be noted that the new amendment differs from the earlier playing conditions where Appendix D stated that stumps were considered broken as soon as the LED bails lit up. The report further added that the rule change is done because the batch of zing bails, also known as LED bails, lights up at the slightest disturbance. ESPNcricinfo added that the bails began to flash even when one bail was still resting on the stumps. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the tournament will go after the new amendment of the rule.

