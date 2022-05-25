Velocity will take on Trailblazers in match 3 of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. The clash will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 26, 2022 (Thursday) as both the teams will be aiming to register a win. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at the Velocity vs Trailblazers' head to head record, likely playing XI and other things to know. SNO vs VEL Stat Highlights, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Superlative Batting Show Helps Velocity Trump Supernovas.

Both the teams have an opportunity to reach the finals. Velocity are second in the standings after their win over leaders Supernovas and can secure their place in the finals with a win. The same goes for Trailblazers, who need to win by a huge margin to overtake either of the two teams in the standings.

Velocity vs Trailblazers Head-to-Head

Velocity and Trailblazers have met each other twice so far. Both the teams have registered one win apiece.

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge Match 3 Key Players

Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews would be crucial for the Trailblazers while Velocity would rely on the likes of Shafali Verma and Kaste Cross.

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge Match 3 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana vs Kate Cross would be one to watch out for. Also, the player battle between Shafali Verma and Renuka Singh can have a say in the outcome of the game.

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge Match 3 Venue and Match Timing

Velocity vs Trailblazers (VEL vs TBL) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 26, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge Match 3 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Velocity vs Trailblazers match live on Star Sports channels. The match in the Women's T20 Challenge will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the VEL vs TBL live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge Match 1 Likely Playing XIs

Trailblazers Likely Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh (w), Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Velocity Likely Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia (w), Laura Woolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

