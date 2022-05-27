Supernovas are set to face Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 final on Saturday, May 28. The match would be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Supernovas began the competition on a high with a 49-run victory over Trailblazers but then, a good batting performance from Velocity handed them a loss in their second and last group game. Velocity would now aim to repeat a similar sort of performance to win the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 title for the first time. IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct During Eliminator Match Against Lucknow Super Giants

Harmanpreet Kaur's team, on the other hand, will look to learn from their mistakes against Velocity. The right-hander struck a dashing fifty to showcase her good form with the willow in hand, in addition to being a livewire on the field. On the bowling front Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone and Pooja Vastrakar would prove to be important players.

Supernovas vs Velocity Head-to-Head

Velocity and Supernovas have met each other four times so far. Both the teams have registered two victories apiece.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge Final Key Players

Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar remain important players for Supernovas. Velocity would once again rely on the explosive batting of Kiran Navgire and Kate Cross to help them clinch the title.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge Final Mini Battles

Kate Cross vs Harmanpreet Kaur is one player battle that fans would be very keen to watch. Also, the clash between Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar will be important to determine the outcome of the match.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge Final Venue and Match Timing

Supernovas vs Velocity (SNO vs VEL) final match in Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 28, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge Final Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Supernovas vs Velocity match live on Star Sports channels. The match in the Women's T20 Challenge will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SNO vs VEL live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge Final Likely Playing XIs

Supernovas Likely Playing 11: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Alana King, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Meghna Singh, V Chandu.

Velocity Likely Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia (w), Laura Woolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2022 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).