Rahul Dravid's ad for CRED is making rounds on social media and many celebrities have joined the bandwagon where they have used the hashtag #IndiraNagarkaGunda. They also posted relevant pictures with the hashtag. With this, even Venkatesh Prasad joined the Internet fad and posted a picture from the 1996 World Cup where Aamir Sohail slammed a six and on the following ball, the pacer sent him to the pavilion. In the post, Prasad called Aamer Sohail as 'Indiranagar ka gunda'. As a response to it, a Pakistani journalist tried to troll the Indian pacer. Virat Kohli Roasts 'Angry' Rahul Dravid Over His Acting in Latest Ad for CRED.

Little did he know that Prasad would come up with a befitting response to the tweet. In the tweet, he said the only achievement of Venkatesh Prasad was that he dismissed Sohail. Since there were too many comments to the post, we are sure that the journalist must have thought that his tweet would get brushed under the carpet. But no! he got an apt response from the pacer as he reminded Prasad reminded him of his achievements.

Check out the tweet below:

Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

That was quite a reply by Venky! Talking about the advertisement for CRED which features Rahul Dravid, we see the former Indian batsman losing his temper and shouting, "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main” during the whole episode.

