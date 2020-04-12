Vinod Kambli Recalls Playing Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Against Tamil Nadu Few Hours After His Mother’s Cremation (View Tweet)

Vinod Kambli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli took to his official Twitter account and recalled the emotional moment when he went to play a Ranji Trophy semi-final match after just a few hours after his mother's cremation. Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli took to his official Twitter account and recalled an emotional story when he went to play a Ranji Trophy semi-final match after just a few hours after his mother's cremation. The southpaw revealed that it was his father who insisted him to go and the play the important encounter against Tamil Nadu while playing for Mumbai. The childhood friend of Sachin Tendulkar called that clash one of his most difficult games emotionally and mentally. Vinod Kambli Slams Javed Miandad, Says ‘You Should Focus on Checking Which Other Country Wants to Tour Pakistan.’

“After the cremation of my mother in the morning, my father insisted that I should go & play the Ranji semi-final match against TN starting in just a few hours in Mumbai. It was one of the most difficult matches for me mentally and emotionally,” wrote the 48-year old on the micro-blogging website. Despite being in a state of lowness, Kambli scored 75 runs while batting at number six and helped his clinch the encounter by eight wickets.

After the cremation of my mother in the morning, my father insisted that I should go & play the Ranji semi-final match against TN starting in just a few hours in Mumbai. It was one of the most difficult matches for me mentally and emotionally. pic.twitter.com/jcFF1JcoGo — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 11, 2020

When Twitterati came across the post, they also lauded the left-handed batsman’s fighting spirit and hailed for his braveness. Have a look.

Meanwhile, who made his international debut in October 1991, represented India in 17 Tests in 104 ODI matches. Many also regard Kambli as one of the unluckiest cricketers as despite delivering good performances at the highest level, he wasn’t given a long run in international cricket.