Virat Kohli Drops Easy Catch of Ross Taylor, Twitterati Hit Out at Indian Skipper’s Rare Mediocre Fielding Effort

Virat Kohli Drops Catch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Along with being one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era, Virat Kohli is also known to be a brilliant fielder and has also taken a lot of jaw-dropping catches in his illustrious career. However, the Indian skipper dropped an absolutely simple catch during the 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland and stunned one and all. The incident occurred when Ross Taylor failed to connect a slower delivery off Jasprit Bumrah and hit it up in the air. Kohli, who was standing at long-on looked all set to take the catch. However, he wasn’t able to hold on to it and Taylor got a lifeline. Twitterati weren’t amused by the 31-year old’s fielding and bashed him. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

It appeared that Kohli might not have been able to spot the ball due to floodlights. However, a fielder of the Indian captain’s calibre is expected to take those sort of catches at the highest level. Everyone on the field, including Bumrah, were surprised by Kohli’s rare miss-field and the pacer could do nothing but smile. On many previous occasions, Kohli was seen lashing out at his teammates for a poor effort on-field and thus, he, himself, faced the wrath on social media after the dropped catch.

Hey @imVkohli can't u catch that? Better go and get coaching from @PereraThisara . pic.twitter.com/iukhRP9Sxg — Phenyl chuchandar parody (@chuchandar) January 26, 2020

@imVkohli bhai aap chasma lagao — Shanjeet Kumar (@kumar_shanjeet) January 26, 2020

Virat Kohli has dropped an absolute dolly. Incredible drop. #NZvIND — Dan Ogunshakin (@DanOgunshakin) January 26, 2020

Earlier in the match, Kane Williamson won the toss and asked the visitors to bowl first. After facing the hammering in the opening encounter, Indian bowlers made a brilliant comeback in the second T20I and restricted the Kiwis to 132/5 in the first innings. Virat Kohli and Co have already taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and are looking all set to clinch this match too.