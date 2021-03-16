Virat Kohli stamped his authority once again with a magnificent half-century in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Being put on to bat first, India’s batting order got rattled with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood delivering thunderbolts. The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan went back in the hut without making much impact as the Men in Below seemed like posting a below-par total. However, skipper Kohli had different plans as he put up a batting exhibition amid tough conditions and registered his 27th T20I fifty, most for any player.

India were 20/2 when Kohli came into bat in the fifth over. The deck was helping the pacers and the talismanic batsman had a daunting task in hand. However, he unleashed his A-game and smashed the visiting bowlers all over the park. While Kohli rebuilt the Indian innings alongside Rishabh Pant, he went absolutely berserk in the end overs. He smashed boundaries and sixes for fun as the ball was flying all over the arena. In total, he scored 77 runs off just 46 balls as India advanced to 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs. India vs England Cricket Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2021.

With this, Kohli also equalled New Zealand star Kane Williamson's tally of most T20I fifties as captain. Both Williamson and Kohli now have 11 T20I half-centuries while leading their respective teams. Fans were highly enthralled seeing Kohli’s mayhem as social media got flooded with praises. Have a look!

27th Fifty!!

VVS Laxman Impressed!!

Another Stellar Knock!!

Back-to-back fifties for Virat Kohli 👏 An important one from the India skipper! #INDvENG | https://t.co/ijRJxQ94R9 pic.twitter.com/J0qpjTigjr — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2021

Some Stats Here!!

Most 50-plus scores by captains in T20Is: 11 : Kane Williamson 11 : VIRAT KOHLI*#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 16, 2021

Wasim Jaffer Elated!!

This has been a masterclass from Virat Kohli. If you're a young batsman anywhere in the world, watch this innings again but with a notebook and a pen. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VjKQcdWzmj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 16, 2021

Tremendous Striking!!

Virat Kohli's Today's Innings First 29 Balls - 28 Runs. Next 17 Balls - 49 Runs (288.23 SR). Virat Kohli Absolute Genius. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aoPRF4l1fo — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 16, 2021

Spectacular Knock!!

Although a target of 157 might not look massive, India must back themselves to defend the total given the trick pitch conditions. Notably, the five-match series is currently poised at 1-1 after the first two games and the winner of this contest would take a handy 2-1 lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).