Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Urge People to Stay Indoors During 21-Day Lockdown; ‘These Are Testing Times, We Need to Stand United’, Says Celebrity Couple

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma urged people to follow the 21-day lockdown imposed by the central government from March 25, 2020 (Wednesday) to April 14 in a bid to curb and contain the spread of coronavirus, which had already claimed 11 lives and affected over 500 people in the country. “It's a plea to everyone,” Kohli captioned a post on his official social media pages urging to play to stay indoors and “follow what’s been told.” The Indian cricket team, in a video alongside wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, requested people to be responsible for the next 21 days – a period when the nation will be under complete lockdown to fight COVID-19, which has ravaged through human lives worldwide. R Ashwin Hails PM Narendra Modi’s 21-Day Lockdown Move Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Show Unity, save lives and save the nation,” said the couple in a short video clip. “These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please,” Kohli captioned the video post. Ravi Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Manjrekar & Others Applaud PM Narendra Modi’s Decision of 21-Day Lockdown (Read Tweets).

The video clip starts with Anushka telling the fans “fighting and winning the battle against coronavirus will take time and bravery.” Kohli then follows by saying that the most important thing in this battle will your cooperation and responsibility for the next 21 days before the couple goes on to some important dos and don’ts during the lockdown.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Makes Plea

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech to the nation on Tuesday declared that the country will go under complete lockdown for the next 21 days with only essential services to remain open and available. The PM in his, second nation-wide conference within a week, also requested people with folded hands to stay indoors and not step out.

The country is battling the virus and will surely overcome it. But time is needed as is your cooperation, said PM Modi. He praised the country for the success of Sunday’s Janta March but warned this might just the start of a long battle against something which has threatened to murder humanity.