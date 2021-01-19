Virat Kohli heaped praises on Rishabh Pant and others as Team India defeated Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. With the victory, the visitors also retained the Border Gavaskar trophy on Australian soil. While Team India defeated Australia by same margin (2-1) in the 2018-19 season, this triumph was much more special as the visitors didn’t have services of many key players including Kohli. Henceforth, the regular Indian skipper was nothing but ecstatic with his side’s performance against all odds. While praising Ajinkya Rahane and others, Kohli also took a dig at those who doubted Team India after their eight-wicket loss in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval. India Becomes First Team To Beat Australia at The Gabba in 32 Years.

“WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers Clapping hands of India @BCCI,” wrote a delighted Virat Kohli on Twitter while sharing a picture of his side with the winner’s trophy. Ajinkya Rahane Leads India to Second Test Series Win on Australian Soil.

Virat Kohli's Post!!

Meanwhile, India have displaced Australia at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table with this win. They also become the new second-ranked Test team whereas the Aussies slip down to the third spot. Team India will next take the field on February 5 as they host England in the first Test of the five-match series in Chennai. The home team must be high on confidence as many key players will be back on the field.

