India scripted a famous win at The Gabba in Brisbane to clinch the four-match series 2-1 against the hosts Australia. The visitors become the first team to beat Australia at the venues in 32 years. This is India’s second Test Series win in Australia. Set 328 to win, India reached the target with three wickets near the end of day five’s play. Young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored unbeaten 89 runs off 138 balls to guide his team to an impressive victory. Rishabh Pant’s Record-Breaking Knock Sends Social Media in Frenzy as India Register Historic Victory at The Gabba.

After from Pant, Shubman Gill scored 91 while Cheteshwar Pujara played a gutsy innings of 56 which lasted 211 balls. Washington Sundar, who came in to bat at number seven, played a valuable knock of 22 runs to take India closer to the target.

India resumed on an overnight score of 4/1 and soon lost opening batsman Rohit Sharma. Gill and Pujara then battled the Australian bowling and made sure India stay in the contest. The visitors managed to find partnerships regularly and never allowed Australia to dominate, eventually crossing the line with ease. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Becomes Fastest Indian Wicket-Keeper to Reach 1000 Test Runs.

# This is India’s 30th Test win over Australia.

# This is India’s just ninth Test win against Australia in Australia.

# This is India’s second Test series win in Australia.

# Third highest successful run chase by India in Tests.

# This is third highest successful run chase against Australia in Australia.

# Only fifth time India win a series after losing the first Test.

# Third-highest runs (325) scored on day 5 to win a Test.

# After 31 Tests and 32 years Australia lose a Test at The Gabba

# Cheteshwar Pujara completed his half-century in 196 balls, his slowest in Test cricket.

With this India’s tour of Australia comes to an end. The hosts won the One-Day International (ODI) series, and then India bounced back to register series wins in T20Is and Tests. Before the fourth Test, the series was levelled at one each.

