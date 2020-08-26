Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has become the first Asian celebrity to cross 75 million followers on social networking site Instagram. Kohli is way ahead of Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra, who has over 56 million followers, and Deepika Padukone (over 52 million followers). The Indian Cricket team captain is not only popular in India or Asia but worldwide as well. Recently, he surpassed NBA superstar LeBron James in terms of number of flowers on the photo-sharing app. Most Followed IPL Team on Instagram: MI, CSK, RCB, KKR and Others, Here Are Rankings Of Indian Premier League 2020 Franchises Based on Followers.

When it comes to sportspersons with most Instagram followers around the world, the RCB skipper is on the fourth spot after Cristiano Ronaldo (237 million), Lionel Messi (164 million), and Neymar (141 million). Apparently, Kohli charges a whopping amount for sponsored posts on Instagram. Reportedly, he earned around Rs 3.6 crore from sponsored posts between March and May this year.

On Twitter, Kohli has over 37 million followers. The Indian captain uses these social media platforms to connect with his fans apart from brand endorsements. During the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, Kohli was seen regularly posting videos and photos on these social media sites.

Virat Kohli Instagram

Meanwhile, the right-handed batsman is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), which is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards.

