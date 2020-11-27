India captain Virat Kohli has reacted to India’s 66-run defeat in the first ODI match against Australia. India started the three-match ODI series with a disappointing loss to hosts Australia and will be hoping to bounce back in the next two matches and win the series. Kohli himself was poor with the bat and with certain bowling changes. The India skipper could only manage run-a-ball 21 before edging a pull straight to Aaron Finch at short mid-wicket. India fell short by 66 runs chasing 375 runs to win. Scroll down to see how captain Kohli reacted to the disappointing defeat. David Warner Impresses Fans With His Dance Moves During India vs Australia 1st ODI Match (Watch Video).

Kohli’s team were not only disappointing with the bat but also with the ball and in the field. They were guilty of bowling loose and wayward lengths and as many as three bowlers conceded close to or over 80 runs. Mohammed Shami was India’s best bowler with figures of 3/59 while Yuzvendra Chahal conceded the most runs for an Indian spinner in ODIs. He finished the match with 1/89 in 10 overs as Australia piled on the runs. Virat Kohli & Co Brutally Trolled Online Following India’s 66-Run Loss Against Australia in 1st ODI 2020.

Kohli later took to social media following the defeat and simply wrote: “On to the next one.” He also shared a picture of the team in a huddle. It was not a surprise the India skipper had nothing much to say after such a poor game. Take a look at his tweet.

Virat Kohli Reacts to India's Defeat in 1st ODI

On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/kCqkvR6EU8 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 27, 2020

India conceded 374 runs in 50 overs with Australia captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith hitting centuries while David Warner scored 69 and Maxwell played a lovely cameo with 45 from 19 deliveries. Smith’s century came in 62 balls and propelled Australian to a huge score. In reply, India started well and scored 46 in 4 overs before Josh Hazlewood removed Mayank Agarwal. Hazlewood took two more wickets in his next over and dismissed Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan then arrested the slide with a 128-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The pair kept India’s hopes alive for a chase and both also completed their half-centuries. Adam Zampa, who had already removed KL Rahul, removed Dhawan in the 35th over and then struck the telling blow with the wicket of Pandya three overs later. Dhawan scored 74 while Pandya registered his highest individual score and made 90 in 76 deliveries. But their wickets turned the match in Australia’s favour and they won by 66 runs.

