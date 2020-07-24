Indian skipper Virat Kohli didn’t have many series where he struggled with the bat constantly. However, India’s 2014 tour of England was among those rare series. In 10 innings of five Test matches, the right-handed batsman scored just 138 runs. Kohli looked completely clueless against the swinging deliveries of James Anderson and his technique and temperament were also questioned. However, Kohli, in a recent interaction, called the disastrous tour a ‘milestone’ in his career as the failure inspired him to get better. Virat Kohli Reveals His Mother’s Concerns While Following Fitness Regime.

"Lot of people take good tours as a milestone, but for me, that tour of 2014 is always going to be the milestone in my career from where I thought things might go bad for me very soon," Kohli said in an interaction with Mayank Agarwal in the latter’s chat show ‘Open Nets.’ Virat Kohli Shares 1000th Post on Instagram, Thanks Fans for Showering Love and Support.

Kohli further added that he spoke to Sachin Tendulkar and did a few sessions with him in Mumbai. Tendulkar made Kohli realise the importance of a big stride while facing fast bowlers.

Watch Video:

From 2014 to 2018 – How Virat Kohli turned it around 💪@imVkohli chats with @mayankcricket on how he put behind his failures in England with technical inputs from @sachin_rt and @RaviShastriOfc and came out all guns blazing in 2018 🙌👌 Full video 📽️👉 https://t.co/yNMw87SR4z pic.twitter.com/m6zCPftcTC — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2020

The right-handed batsman looked a completely different batsman after the failure against England. He worked on his batting and scored runs in every corner of the world. In fact, when India toured England in 2018, Kohli scored 593 in five Test matches which includes two brilliant centuries.

Coming back to Kohli’s conversation with Agarwal, the Indian skipper also revealed that his mom used to worry when he adopted his strict fitness regime. “My mom used to tell me that I am becoming weak. That is a very regular thing, any mother would say,” he said.

