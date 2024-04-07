Virat Kohli has been top performer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) season-by-season and he continues to top batting charts in the Indian Premier League 2024. The star RCB batsman became the first batsman to score a century in IPL 2024. Not only this, he recently became the first batsman in IPL history to go past 7500 runs. Kohli, who missed the home Test series against England, has returned to action with top form. Contrasting to RCB’s fortunes, Kohli has started the IPl 2024 season with some impressive numbers. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The right-handed batsman has featured in all the games thus far for RCB this season and has played five matches. Kohli currently holds the IPL 2024 Orange Cap as well and recently smashed his eighth IPL century. Apparently, he holds the record for most centuries in IPL history followed by Jos Buttler who has scored six hundreds. Is IPL 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Virat Kohli Runs, Highest Score, Strike Rate in IPL 2024

Matches Runs HS Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 5 316 113* 105.33 146.30 1 2

Kohli continues to be a force to reckon with, however of late his place in the team India’s T20I squad has been debatable. With ICC T20 World Cup 2024 starting after IPL, all eyes will be on how Kohli performs this season; especially how he maintains his strike-rate.

