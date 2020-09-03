Virat Kohli is back on the cricket field preparing hard for IPL 2020. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain has been keeping his fans updated with regular posts after each RCB practice session in UAE. Kohli recently shared some pictures after another gruelling training session. The team India and RCB skipper can be seen taking an ice bath after the practice session. Kohli and Co reached the UAE for IPL 2020 on August 21 and straight away headed into quarantine for the next six days. RCB began their pre-season camp for Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 on August 28. RCB Captain Virat Kohli in Cheerful Mood Ahead of IPL 2020, Skipper Shares Pictures After Another Top Training Session.

Kohli shared the post after the practice session on Wednesday (September 2). The RCB captain captioned it “Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery.” He equalled all three to a smiling face suggesting a proper balance of all three makes a cricketer happy. Kohli has looked in great touch at the pre-season and will be hoping he can fire RCB to their maiden IPL title this season. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Funny 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Video With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma.

Virat Kohli Shares Post Training Pictures

RCB could play their first match on the opening day of the IPL 2020, which is September 19. Initially, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were to face defending champions Mumbai Indians in a re-match of last season’s final in the first match. But with CSK camp yet to begin their pre-season due to some positive COVID-19 results, RCB could play Mumbai Indians on the opening day. The Kohli-led side are still chasing their maiden IPL title while reigning champions Mumbai Indians are four-time winners of the tournament.

