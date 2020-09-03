The Indian Premier League 2020 is just a few days away and fans will soon start with a countdown. The IPL 2020 is all set to begin from September 19, 2020, in UAE and the teams have already started sweating it out in the nets. For now, Chennai Super Kings has been in the news ahead of the IPL 2020. Suresh Raina had hinted about his comeback and said that he is already quarantined and it won't be very surprising to see him back. While talking about pulling out of IPL 2020 Raina had said it was a personal decision. He also went on to say that no one will turn away from Rs 12.5 crore unless he or she has a solid reason to do so. Suresh Raina Reacts to CSK Owner N Srinivasan’s Statement, Says ‘A Father Scold His Son’.

“I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me,” Raina said. “My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven’t seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine.” However talking about his comeback to CSK, N Srinivasan in his statement said that he is not someone who would decide about the same. It would be MS Dhoni and the CEO of the team who would make this decision.

Talking about the other teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and other teams, the squads were seen sweating it out in the nets and the social media handles of the respective teams kept posting pictures throughout the day.

