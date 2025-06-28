India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli has been out of cricketing action for several days. Recently, Virat Kohli announced his shocking retirement from Test cricket ahead of the five-match Test series against the England national cricket team. Before retiring from the longest format, the 36-year-old stepped away from T20Is after Team India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his brilliant half-century in the T20 World Cup 2024 final match against the South Africa national cricket team. Now, the great cricketer will only play ODIs for the Men in Blue. Virat Kohli Test Record: Stats and Achievements Of Star Cricketer As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

After winning the Indian Premier League 2025 title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the former India and RCB captain hasn't been seen in public. Earlier, it was reported that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have headed to London along with their two children, Vamika and Akaay, choosing family time and privacy over cricketing chaos. Recently, a picture has gone viral on social media where Virat Kohli was seen smoking a cigarette. Since then, fans have been confused about whether it's the Indian star or not. Here are some of the reactions of netizens on social media.

Netizen Claims Virat Kohli Smoking Cigarette

blud started smoking, looks like he wasn't able to cope with the loses of 11 lives lost in chinnaswamy stampede pic.twitter.com/LdAFiuHMEG — ex. capt (@thephukdi) June 28, 2025

'It is A Lolipop' Claims A User

Can't even eat let the man enjoy a lollipop in peace and they want his test return. We are never seeing him again 😅 https://t.co/xCRV5yvOCg — Arnav (@arnav714) June 28, 2025

From 2023?

This picture is from 2023 though https://t.co/ocMoxuTE46 — Ahama Premaa (@AhamaPremaa) June 28, 2025

'Virat Kohli Exposed'

He Is Not Virat Kohli, Says A Fan

He doesn't look like Virat kohli Very big difference https://t.co/aQWMtMd8Hy — Dr. Stephen Vincent Strange (@KumarTimes8) June 28, 2025

'Not A Big Deal'

All of them smokes for ages not a big deal. https://t.co/mxnLTaxCFU — Pratham (@dp_331) June 28, 2025

'Lollipop Hai Yaar'

Abbe lolipop hai yarr 😭 — Apna Cricket Team 🏏 (@ApnaCricketteam) June 28, 2025

Is Virat Kohli Smoking a Cigarette or Having a Lollipop?

India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes in the world. The 36-year-old has worked hard on his fitness and discipline. The great cricketer has maintained incredible energy and mental focus. Kohli is strict about his intense workout session, followed by a proper diet.

In the past, Virat Kohli has publicly stated that he does not smoke and prioritises a healthy lifestyle. Kohli's decision has helped him bring his best version to the field. Virat Kohli Retires: Former India Captain Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series.

There is no conclusive evidence about that viral image of Virat Kohli smoking; hence, we request fans not to believe in any rumour or speculation which is being spread on social media unless the picture is verified.

