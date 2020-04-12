Virat Kohli Tops the List of Most International Run-Getters Since January 2017, Rohit Sharma Stands on Number Two (Check Full List)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Virat Kohli’s form recently might have hit a rough patch of late but the Indian cricket captain has shattered many records over the last two years. All thanks to his red hot form. Now, here’s another record that Virat Kohli has got under his belt. The Indian cricket captain has registered his name amongst the top run-getter in international cricket since January 2017. With an average of 63.17, Kohli has scored 8,465 runs. Ditto with Rohit Sharma who stands on number two with 6,350 runs in his kitty. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma End 2019 at Top of ICC ODI Batsmen Rankings.

The Hitman scored these runs with a stunning average of 54.27. The International Cricket Council a while ago shared the records of the players on their social media handles. England’s Joe Root is placed on number three when it comes to scoring most international runs since January 2017. Root has scored 6,203 runs with an average of 48.08. Pakistan’s star batsman, Babar Azam features on number four of the list with 5,387 runs with an average of 51.30. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor occupies the last spot in the list with 4,801 runs with an average of 51.07. Check out the tweet by the ICC

As of now, due to the menace of the coronavirus, the sporting action from all over the world has come to a halt. The headquarters of the ICC has also been shut down. The menace of coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill and has affected many sporting events including the F1, NBA, EPL, IPL 2020, La Liga and many others.