Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a verbal spat after Royal Challengers Bangalore's recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 victory over Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Taking to Twitter, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has now posted a witty remark on this issue. "I think #Sprite should sign #Gauti and #Cheeku for their campaign #ThandRakh. What say guys?" reads Yuvraj's tweet. Gautam Gambhir Gives Death Stare to Virat Kohli Fans' Chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' During LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match at Ekana Sports City Stadium (Watch Viral Video).

Yuvraj Singh Has a Witty Take On Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s Spat

