Rare is the occasion when Virat Kohli wins the toss in IPL. But today at the toss, Virat Kohli was on the winning side which was obviously quite an unexpected event for the RCB captain himself. So after winning the toss, Kohli stayed back and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson came ahead to have a word with the commentators. The panel told Samson that the RCB captain had won the toss and Virat Kohli and RR captain then had a hearty laugh about the incident. Virat was then heard saying, "I'm not used to winning tosses." RCB vs RR Live Match Score, IPL 2021.

The video of the gaffe went viral on social media and the netizens also could not stop laughing over the error. After winning the toss. Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to ball first. Kane Richardson was the one who was included in the side for the RCB in place of Rajat Tripathi. The Royal Challengers Bangalore has so far been unbeaten in the IPL 2021.

Now, let's have a look at the video of Virat Kohli's gaffe at the toss:

Talking about the game, the Rajasthan Royals have been dented massively by RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj. He scalped the wickets of David Miller and opener Jos Buttler.

