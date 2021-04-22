With three wins from three matches Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are off to a wonderful start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Virat Kohli-led side will now be looking to make it four in a row as they face struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, stay tuned for RCB vs RR IPL 2021 live score updates. RCB vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

RCB defeated Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to make their way up on the IPL 2021 points table. Against Royals, RCB will be keen to continue their wining show.

Royals, on the other hand, have won one out of three matches. The win came against Delhi Capitals and they lost against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. It will interesting to see if Royals make any change to their playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams.