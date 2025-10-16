Currently in Perth, for India's One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, ace batter Virat Kohli has transferred the power of attorney papers of his Gurugram property to his brother Vikas Kohli. Ahead of leaving India on October 15, Kohli visited the Wazirabad Tehsil office to complete all the required paperwork for the registration of a General Power of Attorney (GPA). Virat Kohli Shares Motivational Quote Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025 Amidst Rumours About Impending Retirement (See Post)

As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Kohli spent around an hour or so at the Wazirabad Tehsil office, signing property-related and official documents for GPA in his brother's name. The visit by the 35-year-old created a bit of chaos at the government building, where staff were thrilled to their the cricketer, who ended up signing autographs and clicking photographs with the employees as well.

Virat Kohli Walks Out of Tensil Office

एक क्रिकेटर के रूप में कोहली बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी रहे है, परंतु एक नागरिक के रूप में फेल है। नाम, पैसा, शोहरत भारत में कमाने के बाद रिटायरमेंट से पहले ही लंदन शिफ्ट ही चुके है, यहाँ तक की आज गुरुग्राम की वजीराबाद तहसील में अपनी प्रॉपर्टी तक की “अटॉर्नी” अपने भाई के नाम कर दी।… pic.twitter.com/J2Q2hthPWk — Baliyan (@Baliyan_x) October 15, 2025

Oflate, it has been heavily speculated that Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and kids Vamika and Akaay, have shifted their base to London from Mumbai, and will eventually settle in England permanently once the cricketer's international career with the India national cricket team is over. Virat Kohli Instagram Earnings: Here’s How Much the India National Cricket Team Star Earns From per Post

Apart from his personal property in Gurugram, Kohli has residential homes in Mumbai, Alibaug, Delhi, and several restaurants spread across Indian cities under his One 8 Commune brand, for which his brother Vikas handles all deals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).