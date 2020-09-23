Virat Kohli is one of the fittest players in modern-day cricket and is an inspiration for many because of his desire to keep himself in shape and match ready. The RCB skipper recently shared a clip of himself working out from his hotel in the UAE but was trolled mercilessly by team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Fiancee Dhanashree Verma Dances as Leg-Spinner Receives Man of the Match Award After SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli posted a video of himself working out on his social media but was trolled by Kevin Pietersen and Yuzvendra Chahal. ‘Putting in some daily work to prepare for this heat. Btw pls tag and ask [Chris Morris] why he's making those sounds in the background’ the Royal Challengers Bangalore captioned his post. SRH vs RCB Meme Comparing Girls and Boys Discussing The IPL 2020 Game Gets a Befitting Reply From a Girl Calling Out The Stereotyping; Netizens Are Impressed.

It was then Yuzvendra Chahal took a shot at his skipper as he wrote ‘Why you are wearing my shorts bhaiya’. However, Virat Kohli was quick to respond to the Indian spinner. ‘Because you never wear them’ the Indian captain replied to his RCB colleague.

Kevin Pietersen also got involved in the banter making fun of Kohli’s shorts as well. ‘I’m more worried about the shorts you’re wearing?’ wrote the retired England cricketer, to which the RCB captain is yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore started their IPL 2020 campaign in the best way possible, with a win against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli’s team won the game by 10 runs as youngster Devdutt Padikkal and veteran AB De Villiers each scored half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal also took three wickets in the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab in their second game of IPL 2020 on September 24, 2020 (Thursday) at the Dubai International Stadium. The KL Rahul-led side lost their opening match against Delhi Capitals in a super-over.

