Yuzvendra Chahal put up on exhibition of spin bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their first match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) by ten runs. The leg-spinner tormented the SRH batsmen throughout the innings and scalped three crucial wickets. Thanks to his efforts, Virat Kohli and Co defended a peculiar-looking target of 163 runs. Chahal's fiancée Dhanashree Verma was nothing but ecstatic seeing the spinner's spectacular performance as she posted an adorable video on Instagram. While Chahal was collecting the Man-of-the-Match trophy, the famous YouTuber was dancing and jumping in front of the TV sets. Yuzvendra Chahal Shine As Royal Challengers Bangalore Win by 10 Runs.

It was Chahal's first game since his engagement with Dhanshree in August. "Here's to our first match together," she captioned her post. "At the end of the day it's a game and anything can happen since they've all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons. You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best. So guys sit back & enjoy #dream11 @iplt20 and spread positivity around. But aaj yeh humara din hai #royalchallengersbangalore @royalchallengersbangalore," she added. RCB Funny Memes Trend Online Despite Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 10-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Watch Video:

Chahal was also overwhelmed by Dhanashree's gesture as he showered love on her in the comment section. "So cute love thank you @dhanashree9," commented Chahal.

Meanwhile, Bangalore must be high on confidence after getting off to a winning start and will like to carry their momentum forward. Their next assignment is against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24.

