Virender Sehwag is considered by many to be one of the greatest opening batsmen of his generation. Where the opening batsmen were watchful of their wicket and played cautiously, the former Indian cricketer, redefined the role with his fearless batting and aggressive approach towards the game. It didn’t matter which format he was playing, Sehwag always put bowlers under pressure with his stroke play at the top of the innings. 122 vs Chennai Super Kings and Other Spectacular IPL Knocks by Former KXIP Opener.

Virender Sehwag’s approach to the game can be easily seen in a recent video shared by the International Cricket Council on their official Twitter handle on the former cricketer's 42nd birthday. In the compilation, ICC revealed that in the 2011 World Cup, the Indian international’s first scoring shot in each game was a boundary part from the finals of the competition.

“Virender Sehwag announces the Indian innings open! #DidYouKnow, Sehwag's first scoring shot in every game of @cricketworldcup 2011 before the final was a boundary” ICC captioned their post.

See Video

"Virender Sehwag announces the Indian innings open!" #DidYouKnow, Sehwag's first scoring shot in every game of @cricketworldcup 2011 before the final was a boundary 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HM6T5rGRmg — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2020

Virender Sehwag was one of the most important players in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. The destructive batsmen kicked-off the tournament with 175 runs against Bangladesh and later scored a brilliant half-century against South Africa. The finals was the only game, Sehwag was unable to make an impact as he was dismissed for a duck.

