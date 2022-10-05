Washington Sundar is a professional Indian cricketer born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on October 05, 1999. He is a left-handed batsman and right-arm off-spinner, he plays as an all-rounder for the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and will also be seen playing County cricket for the Lancashire side. Sundar plays the domestic competitions for the Tamil Nadu cricket team. Imran Khan Birthday Special: Quick-Facts About Pakistan's World Cup Winning Captain As he Turns 70.

In 2016-17, Ranji Trophy, Sundar made his first-class debut with Tamil Nadu and scored his maiden first-class century in October 2017 against Tripura. Making his name as an off-spinner in the Ranji Trophy, in 2017 he made his IPL debut for Rising Pune Supergiants. Looking at the youngster's amazing form he also got the chance to play for the national team in the limited-overs matches at the end of 2017. He made his ODI and T20I debut in December 2017 against Sri Lanka and in 2021 he also got a chance to prove himself in the test series against Australia. The Future of Indian cricket, Washington Sundar turns 23 on October 05, so let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Washington Sundar made his International Debut at the age of 18 in 2017.

He made his first-class debut in the year 2016, at the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy.

Sundar was also part of the Under-19 World Cup squad held in 2016.

In 2017, he made his IPL as well as his international debut. He was selected by the Rising Pune Supergiants as a replacement for Ravichandra Ashwin.

He currently plays for the Hyderabad side after being bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹8.75 crores in the 2022 IPL auction.

Sundar has the highest score of 96* runs in test cricket.

He also plays List A cricket for the countryside Lancashire.

Washington Sundar is such a talented man that opportunities present themselves to him. At the age of 23, he has played about 40 matches for the Indian national team, including 31 T20Is. Watching Sundar play an amazing feat in each game gives the fans hope and security for the future of the Indian national team.

