Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is a former Pakistani cricket team captain and politician who served as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan. In April 2022 he was ousted by a no-confidence motion against him. He is the founder and chairman of one of the biggest political parties in Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Imran Khan started first-class cricket at the age of 16 and made his international debut in a Test series when he was 18 years old against the England side. Imran Khan Escapes Plane Crash: Former Pakistan PM’s Aircraft Develops Technical Problem Midair, Lands Safely Averting Fatal Accident.

Imran was born in Lahore, Pakistan on October 05, 1952. He served as the team captain intermittently from 1982 to 1992 and helped them win their first and only world cup in 1992. The Pakistan’s World Cup winning captain, Imran Khan, is be celebrating his 70th birthday on October 05, so let's take a look at some of the quick facts about him.

He was the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

Imran has also played cricket for the county side, Worcestershire and Sussex.

He has scored a total of seven centuries in both ODI and Test combined.

He has achieved the five-wicket haul on 23 occasions in Test cricket and once in ODI.

Imran has the fourth most player of the series awards in Test cricket behind Muralidharan, Ravi Ashwin, and Kallis.

He is also one of the players to score a century and take five wickets in an inning in test cricket.

Imran has taken 10 wickets in a match on six occasions, including two successive 10 wickets both against India.

Imran is one of the players who have scored over 1000 runs and taken more than 100 wickets in his ODI career.

In Test cricket, Imran has scored a total of 3807 runs and taken 362 wickets in 88 matches.

He is also inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

