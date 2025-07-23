West Indies National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Andre Russell will be bidding farewell to the International arena after the second West Indies vs Australia T20I at Jamaica on Wednesday, July 22. West Indies lost the first match against Australia and will be fired up to level the series in the second game. The first match saw Australia produce a disciplined bowling performance and some power-packed batting. Cameron Green and Mitch Owen shined with the bat in hand, scoring half-centuries. Shai Hope and Roston Chase put up a strong fight for West Indies but it was in vain as the total they setup was not enough. West Indies to aim to return strong and Andre Russell will want to score big in his farewell game and win it for his side. WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025: Mitchell Owen Joins Special Club With David Warner, Ricky Ponting During Australia’s Three-Wicket Triumph Over West Indies.

Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the Aussie bowlers in the first T20I. His variations worked on the conditions of West Indies and he took out the explosive trio of Jason Holder, Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford, opening the game up for Australia. The Australian top order didn't fire and they will want it to change in the second game. Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder were the only fighters for the host with the ball and they will want more support in terms of economic bowling from the others. Coach Darren Sammy would want Hosein and Gudakesh Motie to attack Australia's right hand heavy top order more. A loss in this game will put West Indies under pressure.

West Indies vs Australia 2nd 2025 Details

Match West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 Date Wednesday, July 23 Time 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, no TV telecast in India

When is West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies National Cricket Team will cross punches Australia National Cricket Team in the second T20I on Wednesday, July 23. The WI vs AUS 2nd T20I is scheduled to be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica and it slated to start at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Andre Russell Set to Retire From International Cricket; Star West Indies All-Rounder to Play His Last T20I Against Australia at Jamaica.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs AUS live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I live telecast on any TV channel. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option for WI vs AUS 2nd T20I, can read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20IT20I 2025 Match?

FanCode holds digital rights of WI vs AUS 2025, and their streaming platform will provide live streaming online viewing options of the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode mobile app and website to watch the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 match live streaming online, but users will require a pass.

