Bangladesh won their first game on their tour of West Indies with an emphatic six-wicket victory over the hosts in the first One Day International. The opener was a 41-over contest where the West Indies batting line-up capitulated. Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan shared seven out of the nine wickets that fell and played a key role in their team taking an early lead in the series. West Indies have not had the best of 2022 in terms of fifty-over cricket and some of the reasons were on display in the last match. The team needs to show patience out their in the middle and must not throw away their wicket cheaply. For live streaming details of West Indies vs Bangladesh, scroll down below. WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 in Guyana.

Shai Hope went out on a first-ball duck to Mustafizur Rehman in the first match and it is imperative the talented opener scores well for West Indies to get a par total this evening. Shamarh Brooks and Nicholas Pooran got starts but failed to capitalize on it. Bowling looked below par too with Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales failing to put any real pressure on the opposition.

Shoriful Islam devasted the West Indies line up with his accurate line and length while spinner Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rehman aided him well. If Bangladesh can repeat their bowling performance in today's game, West Indies are in for a lot of trouble. There was another positive for the Bangla tigers as Mahmudullah got some much-needed runs under his belt. The visitors are most likely going to field an unchanged eleven.

When is West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana on July 13, 2022 (Wednesday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action of the West Indies vs Bangladesh game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the WI vs BAN T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI online. Bangladesh are down on confidence at the moment and will struggle to beat the hosts in first ODI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).