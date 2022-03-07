St John's (Antigua), March 7: Legendary cricketers Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham unveiled the new Richards-Botham Trophy that England and West Indies will now compete for in Test cricket. "It's a truly special feeling to have the fantastic trophy named in honor of my great friend Ian and myself. We played a lot together and built a great friendship on and off the cricket field. As I said earlier, I am truly delighted to know that the game that I have shown my love for all my life is naming such a prestigious award in recognition of what I managed to achieve. It's a beautiful trophy and I want to again thank everyone who came up with this idea and contributed to its creation," said Richards. Shane Warne’s State Funeral Service To Be Held at Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground; 1,00,000 People Likely To Attend

The Trophy pays tribute to two all-time greats, Richards and Botham, whoseI rivalry and friendship embody the close relationship and mutual respect between the two sides. The unveiling ceremony was held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua ahead of the first Test match which starts on Tuesday and runs till March 12.

"It's a great idea and a truly lovely trophy. It really stands out and I'm honored to have my name on the trophy alongside my friend Sir Viv. The captain who picks up the trophy at the end of the upcoming series will be a happy man," stated Botham. West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite wants his team to be the first winners of the Richards-Botham Trophy. "We're really excited and ready for the upcoming Apex Test Series against England. This is going to be an amazing three weeks of cricket. It's extra special too that we're playing for the new Richards-Botham trophy, a fitting tribute to these two great men. We want to be the first team to get our hands on it and celebrate with our fans." Vivian Richards Birthday: Masaba Gupta Shares Adorable Childhood Pic With Father, Pens Heartfelt Post to Wish Him

The series also marks England's first assignment in Test cricket after losing the Ashes 4-0 at Australia in January. "Test series between England and West Indies are iconic, and to have a trophy named after arguably the two most outstanding England and West Indies cricketers of all-time in Lord Ian Botham and Sir Vivian Richards is a fitting tribute for this great rivalry. We are enthused about the next month of competition, and we hope to make the England fans proud by lifting the Richards-Botham trophy," commented England captain Joe Root.

After the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, the second Test will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados from March 16 to 20 followed by the third Test at the Grenada National Stadium in Grenada from March 24 to 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).