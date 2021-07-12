West Indies Women and Pakistan Women take on each other in the 3rd One-Day International (ODI). The five-match ODI series is currently 2-0 in favour of West Indies. Meanwhile, if you are looking for West Indies vs Pakistan Women ODI live streaming online and TV telecast in India then continue reading. IND vs ENG 2nd WT20I: India Beat England by 8 Runs to Level 3-Match Series.

Pakistan Women will be looking to bounce back in the series as they face a must-win situation. In order to stay alive in the series, Pakistan Women need a win while West Indies will be looking to clinch the series.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd ODI game of the three-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on July 12, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Pakistan Women ODI match won’t be available on TV. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI 2021 live-action on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI W vs PAK W ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).