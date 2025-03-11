Fans have claimed that Shreyas Iyer declined BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president Roger Binny's gesture of putting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winners' jacket on him during the presentation ceremony on March 9. Shreyas Iyer played a crucial 48-run knock as India went on to beat New Zealand and win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai. The players were presented with their iconic white jackets after the match as is the custom for every Champions Trophy and the BCCI chief was helping each player wear them. However, Roger Binny tried to do the same with Shreyas Iyer as well who collected his jacket and walked off, wearing it after joining his teammates. Fans felt that the player did not allow the BCCI president to put on the jacket on him. It has to be kept in mind that Shreyas Iyer's BCCI central contract was terminated last year and fans saw this in that light. Why Are White Jackets Presented to ICC Champions Trophy Winners? Check Reason.

BCCI President Roger Binny Hands Out White Jackets to Indian Players

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

'Shreyas Iyer Puts on White Jacket By Himself'

Another Fan Reacts

'Treated So Poorly Last Year'

'Shreyas Iyer Pulled Off the Jacket from Binny'

Fan Reacts as Roger Binny Presents Shreyas Iyer With White Jacket

'Roger Binny Wasn't Happy'

