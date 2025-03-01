Which team will Azmatullah Omarzai play for in IPL 2025? This is a question that several fans might be wondering about, after the Afghanistan national cricket team star's sensational performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Azmatullah Omarzai starred with both the bat and ball in Afghanistan's historic victory over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where he scored 41 runs off 31 deliveries and scalped a match-winning five-wicket haul. Against Australia in what was a do-or-die clash for Afghanistan, the all-rounder once again showed why he was such a special talent by smashing 67 runs off 63 deliveries under pressure and later, taking one wicket before rain led to the AFG vs AUS contest to be washed out. Which Team Sediqullah Atal Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise Young Afghanistan Batter Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Not very long ago, Azmatullah Omarzai was named the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year for 2024. The 24-year-old Afghanistan national cricket team star also was included in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for his splendid performances in the 50-over format. Azmatullah Omarzai shows up with the bat in crucial situations like what he did against England and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and his ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures is undoubtedly a massive asset for any team.

Which Team Azmatullah Omarzai is Part of in IPL 2025?

The Afghanistan all-rounder was sought after at the IPL 2025 auction where he was signed by Punjab Kings for a sum of Rs 2.40 crore. The Afghanistan national cricket team star all-rounder will represent the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and look to put up a good show whenever the opportunity arises. However, this is not the first time that Azmatullah Omarzai will be featuring in the IPL. Which Team Ibrahim Zadran Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise Afghanistan Opener Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

The 24-year-old all-rounder has previously played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He played seven matches in IPL 2024, scoring 42 runs and picking up four wickets. The Afghanistan national cricket team star will look to make a bigger impact this time around. Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in their first match of IPL 2025 on March 25.

