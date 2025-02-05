2023 ICC ODI World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins is highly unlikely to play in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan, owing to the increased soreness in the left ankle. Coach Andrew McDonald has stated recently that the team's captain is 'unlikely' for the tournament because of the injury he suffered. The news would be a big blow for the Australia national cricket team ahead of the mega tournament. And, if he is gone for long it would be a big blow for the Indian Premier League side he will be featuring for in the IPL 2025, which is next to be played. Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Travis Head or Steve Smith To Captain Australia in His Absence

Pat Cummins was the skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in IPL 2024 after the side picked him for a mammoth 20.5 crores INR in the 2024 auctions. He was the side's key player, and leader who successfully led the team to the finals, before eventually losing to Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH also finished second in the points table of the highly competitive tournament. Besides performing too well for SRH last season, he has been a regular pick in the IPL since 2014. The Aussie was first a part of KKR in 2014, then he also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), before being picked by KKR again, and joining SRH later last season. IPL 2024 Rewind: Milestones, Magic and Rising Stars Define Indian Premier League Season 17

Which Team Pat Cummins is Part of in IPL 2025?

31-year-old Pat Cummins was one of the five players Sunrisers Hyderabad retained ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. He was the second retention of the team, at a whopping price of 18 crores INR, just after South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen.

The right-arm pace bowler is not just the second retention, but also the captain of the side, just like in IPL 2024, where he led the team to the final. Cummins was the ace bowler of the side last year, picking 18 wickets in 16 games, an average of 31.44. He can also contribute with the bat as he showed in some glimpses he showed while with KKR.

