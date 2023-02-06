Cricket fans should mark their calendars as the auction of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place on February 13 (Monday). After a long wait, fans finally have a Women's T20 franchise league in India and the preparations for the tournament has started in full swing. After the team auctions, it is time for the player auctions. The player auction of the inaugural Women's Premier League is a mega auction and will be an one-day event hosted at Mumbai. About 1000 players have signed up for the mega auction of the Women's Premier League 2023 although the final shortlist is yet to be announced by BCCI. A total of five teams – Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow and Mumbai will participate in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League 2023. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the rules, dates, team purse, live telecast and streaming details of the Women's Premier League 2023 auctions. When Is WPL 2023 Auction? Know Date and Time in IST of Women's Premier League Inaugural Players Auction.

The teams have already started to build their camps ahead of the player auctions. Although the time span available between the team announcement and the auctions is very less, certain teams like Adani owned Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Franchise have already roped in former Indian stars like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami as coaching staff. Gujarat has also involved former Australian World Cup winner Rachel Haynes and ICC U19 Women's World Cup Winner coach Nooshin Al Khadeer in their coaching setup. The focus will now shift to make a squad strong enough for title contention.

What are the Rules and Regulations of the Women's Premier League 2023 Auction?

Teams can buy upto 90 players in the WPL auction. Each team have to buy a minimum of 15 players and can buy a maximum of 18 players in their squad. Teams can buy a total of seven overseas players and field five at one time in the playing eleven. Provided one player is from an associate nation in both cases.

How Much Purse Will the Franchises Have in the Women's Premier League 2023 Auction?

The five franchises will have a total of INR 12 Crore ($ 1.46 Million) in their purse to buy players from the auction. The base price of a capped player in the WPL 2023 auction will be between INR 30 lakh and INR 50 lakh. The base price of an uncapped player in the WPL 2023 auction will be between INR 10 lakh and INR 20 lakh.

When is Women's Premier League 2023 Auction? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Women's Premier league 2023 auction is set to be held in Jio World Centre in Mumbai on February 13 (Monday). The first season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. As per the schedule the season is set to start from March 4. Women's IPL Bidding Breaks Record, Reaches Rs 4669.99 Crore in Total Bid; Tournament to Be Known As 'Women's Premier League'.

Where To Watch and How To Get Free Live Telecast of Women's Premier League 2023 Auction?

Viacom 18 has the broadcasting rights for Women's Premier League 2023. Fans can hence tune in to Sports 18 Network channels to access the live telecast of the WPL 2023 auction on TV. The live telecast of the WPL 2023 auction will be available on TV in the Sports 18 1 SD/ 1 HD channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Women's Premier League 2023 Auction?

Since Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights of the Women's Premier League 2023, the live streaming of the WPL 2023 will be available for the fans in the JioCinema app and website.

