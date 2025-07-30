WI vs PAK Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in Pakistan: The Pakistan National Cricket Team is set to face the West Indies National Cricket Team in what promises to be a fascinating ODI as well as T20I series. Pakistan's tour of the West Indies 2025 comprises three T20Is and three ODIs. The WI vs PAK 2025 limited-overs series will start with the three T20Is beginning from August 1, all of which will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, will host the WI vs PAK 2025 ODI series, which is a three-match affair that comes to an end on August 12. In this article, we shall take a look at the WI vs PAK 2025 live streaming online and TV telecast details in Pakistan. West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Both West Indies and Pakistan will be on the lookout for more consistency in limited-overs cricket. West Indies, days ago, were handed a 0-5 whitewash by Australia in a five-match T20I series and despite possessing some of the destructive players in the shortest format, the Shai Hope-led outfit had no answers for Australia. In ODIs, the West Indies' last outing was once again a clean sweep against England. For Pakistan, the story is not much different. The Pakistan National Cricket ODI team, led by Mohammad Rizwan, had been blanked by New Zealand 0-3 in an ODI series back in April. In T20Is, the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan National Cricket Team endured a 1-2 series loss at the hands of Bangladesh. Broadcasters in Pakistan Pull Out of WI vs PAK 2025 Series Live Telecast Due to Drop in TV Ad Revenue.

How To Watch WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Live in Pakistan?

PTV Sports will provide the WI vs PAK 2025 live telecast in Pakistan. PTV Sports is Pakistan's state media and fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the WI vs PAK T20Is and the WI vs PAK ODI 2025 series live telecast on PTV Sports TV channel. On the other hand, the WI vs PAK 2025 T20I and ODI series live streaming will be available online on Tapmad. Fans in Pakistan can watch the WI vs PAK 2025 T20I series live streaming online on Tapmad without ads. It is, however, unclear ifthe WI vs PAK T20I and ODI series live streaming online on Tapmad will be available for free or at the cost of a subscription in Pakistan.

