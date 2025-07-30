As Yusuf Pathan finished off the chase in style with a monstrous six against the West Indies Champions, the win ensured a slot for the India Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 match. Having a higher NRR than England Champions, India Champions managed to book a semi-final slot, despite having just one win in the entire league stage. Now, the side is seeded to play in the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 semi-final match. Yusuf Pathan Hugs His Sons After Hitting Winning Six Against West Indies Champions As India Champions Qualify for WCL 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

India Champions finished the WCL 2025 league phase in fourth place, with three points in the bag after five fixtures. The side earned only one win over the West Indies Champions, faced three defeats, and had a match against the Pakistan Champions abandoned. Having finished fourth, they are seeded to face table-toppers Pakistan Champions, who finished with nine points, having four wins, and only one match abandoned. The match abandoned for both India and Pakistan was the one against each other, after some India Champions players refused to lock horns with their arch-rivals. As the last match was not played, doubts have risen for fans over the possibility of the seeded India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 semi-final match happening.

Will India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Semi-Final Happen?

As of now, the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 semi-final match is expected to take place, as the berth for the final match is in question, unlike the previous abandoned match, which was a league phase encounter with lower stakes. For now, if India Champions boycott the semis, Pakistan Champions will directly enter the WCL 2025 Final match. ‘Terror and Cricket Cannot Go Hand in Hand’: EaseMyTrip Will Not Be Associated With the India vs Pakistan Match in WCL Semi-Final, Announces Co-Founder Nishant Pitti.

However, it must be noted that, Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had previously talked about the possibility of what would happen if India Champions and Pakistan Champions are seeded to face in the semis. Kamil Khan had revealed that the organizers might change the fixture with the other teams involved in the semis. If that happens, India Champions and Pakistan Champions might face either South Africa Champions or Australia Champions, but not each other. As of now, there are no updates on a potential shift in fixture, so it can be assumed that the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 semi-final match might take place with a spot in the finale at stake.

