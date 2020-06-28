Former England batting star Kevin Pietersen celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday (June 27, 2020) and wishes poured in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Yuvraj Singh also extended greetings to him but in his own style. “@KP24 my friend it’s your birthday wish I was there to chuck pies at you and smash your face with them! Have a wonderful day and year ahead buddy! More power to you,” wrote the former Indian all-rounder while wishing KP on Twitter. Netizens were left in splits when they came across Yuvraj’s cheeky post. Happy Birthday Kevin Pietersen: Twitterati Wish the Former England Batting Star As He Turns 40.

During England vs India Test series in 2008, Pietersen called the all-rounder a ‘pie-chucker’ after getting dismissed by him. He even said that Yuvraj bowls ‘left-arm filth.’ Nowadays, however, the two legendary cricket stars are known to share a great camaraderie. Nevertheless, they still get engage in friendly banters on social media. Well, Yuvraj didn’t leave the opportunity to do that again on Pietersen’s 40th birthday. However, the England star was overwhelmed by Yuvraj’s wishes as he thanked him.

View Post:

Hahaha! Hopefully soon bro! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 27, 2020

Speaking of the term ‘pie-chucker’, during a live Instagram session between the two stars, Yuvraj poked fun at Pietersen for giving him the title during the Test series. "My email address still has the word ''pie chucker'' in it, I laughed so much when you described me as a pie chucker for my bowling style. I made an email id and included the word pie chucker in that and it is my favourite email address. Sometimes, even my friends go like, hey how are you pie chucker," said Yuvi to Pietersen.

Recently, Yuvraj and Pietersen got involved in friendly banter over their favourite football clubs. The two World Cup winner is a fan of Manchester United while the latter supports Chelsea.

