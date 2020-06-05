World Environment Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Other Indian Cricketers Urge People to Protect Mother Earth

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: File Image, Getty Images)

Around the globe, June 5 is celebrated as the World Environment Day to encourage the need and necessity to protect our surroundings. And on World Environment Day 2020, sports stars around the country have shared messages on their social media platforms to raise awareness about the ever-rising environmental issues. With close to 1 million, species facing extinction, there has never been a more important time to focus on biodiversity. World Environment Day 2020 Theme is 'Celebrate Biodiversity': What is Biodiversity? Know Its Meaning, Types And Examples.

World Environment Day, first held in 1974, has been a flagship campaign to raise awareness about environmental issues, such as global warming, marine pollution and several others. On Friday, members of Indian sporting fraternity decided to share some of their thoughts to raise attentiveness about the situation. World Environment Day 2020 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Extend Their Wishes on Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas.

Indian cricket team’s limited-overs vice-captain, Rohit Sharma wrote ‘This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity – clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It’s #TimeForNature.’

Rohit Sharma

While Suresh Raina took to Twitter to share a powerful message. ‘let's renew our pledge to do more for mother earth and not repeat mistakes that have lead to so much pollution in our air, water and land. Let's make a better planet for our future generations.’ The CSK player wrote.

Suresh Raina

This #WorldEnvironmentDay let's renew our pledge to do more for mother earth and not repeat mistakes that have lead to so much pollution in our air, water and land. Let's make a better planet for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/3rGVM7m06o — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 5, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan

We are all connected to nature in many ways, hence it's our duty to preserve and take care of it. This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us all take the pledge to keep our beautiful nature clean and protect it. 💚 pic.twitter.com/ESBQkaNvWg — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 5, 2020

Mayank Agarwal

We live in an ecosystem consisting of picturesque grasslands, snow-capped mountains, and vibrant oceans dotted with diverse wildlife. This Environment Day, let us take a pledge to protect our Mother Earth from all adversaries! 🌏#PlayForTheWorld #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/xXCU8LwhuP — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 5, 2020

The theme of World Environment Day is ‘Time for Nature’ and this year it will be celebrated in Columbia. The platform of WED has grown so much that over 143 countries celebrate the event.