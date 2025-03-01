Mumbai, March 1: An all-round effort led the Delhi Capitals to a dominant nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their sixth match of the WPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Minnu Mani and Jess Jonassen bagged three wickets each, restricting Mumbai Indians to 123/9 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals then chased down the target in just 14.3 overs, courtesy of Meg Lanning's unbeaten 60 off 49 balls and Shafali Verma's 43 off 28. This victory took them to the top of the points table with four wins, two losses, and eight points. WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Praises Meg Lanning After Delhi Capitals’ Emphatic Nine-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians, Says ‘A Big Player Always Steps Up in Crucial Matches; She Did Just That’.

Reflecting on the performance, Mani, who returned with stunning figures of 3-17 in three overs, said, "I think we performed well in all departments today - it was the proper DC way. The efforts of the entire team came together nicely on the field. We always keep things simple and stick to our plans in every match. Whatever strategies we make, we ensure they are executed well on the ground. It was the same approach today, nothing new."

The 25-year-old player from Wayanad, Kerala, has been a part of Delhi Capitals since the inception of the WPL. She went on to make her T20I debut in the same year and became the first woman from Kerala to play for India.

Speaking about her journey and learnings so far, Mani said, "The senior players in the team have been very helpful. Compared to my first and second years, my bowling has improved a lot. They have guided me on how to bowl according to the situation and the batters, what kind of length and line to use, when to make changes, and how to adapt. I’ve learned all these things from them, including how to manage myself during the game." WPL 2025: Clinical Delhi Capitals Move to Top With Nine-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians.

When asked about playing under the captaincy of the legendary Meg Lanning, Mani said, "I admire Meg Lanning a lot, and playing under her has helped me learn so many new things. She is always supportive of all the players, both on and off the field. Whenever we discuss something or ask her for advice, she always has plenty of insights and ideas to share. It has been a truly special experience to play alongside her."

After completing a double over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will now take on the home side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They will be the first team in the WPL to play on back-to-back nights and will aim to end the Bengaluru leg with a win and further extend their lead on the top of the points table.

