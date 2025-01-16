Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made one change in their squad for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition. The Bengaluru-based franchise has named England cricketer Charlie Dean as a replacement for injured Australian star cricketer Sophie Molineux for the upcoming third edition of the Women's Premier League. Molineux was part of the Bengaluru franchise in the 2023-24 edition. She has played 10 matches and amassed 78 runs and picked up 12 wickets so far. WPL 2025 To Be Played Across Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, Confirms BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla.

Charlie Dean Replace Sophie Molineux in RCB's Squad for WPL 2025

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Royal Challengers Bengaluru pick Charlie Dean as replacement for injured Sophie Molineux Details 🔽 #TATAWPL | @RCBTweets — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 16, 2025

