Yashasvi Jaiswal’s debut in international cricket is the stuff of dreams! The youngster slammed not just a century but also the highest score by an Indian on Test debut away from home as he announced his arrival on the biggest stage in style. Impressing one and all, Yashasvi’s knock is sure to be remembered by a lot of people and right after a day of his dazzling century in Dominica, the youngster’s father left for Kanwar Yatra to Deoghar in Jharkhand. In a video, which has gone viral, the cricketer’s father, who is the owner of a paint and hardware shop, says that he would pray that his son scores a double hundred next time. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Family Shifts to New 5 BHK Flat in Mumbai As Team India Youngster Makes Dream Debut in Test Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Father Goes for Kanwar Yatra

Yashasvi Jaiswal's father is going for Kanvad Yatra after his son scored a Test century on the debut.#INDvsWI #YashasviJaiswal pic.twitter.com/FNFeqcyQi5 — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 14, 2023

Jaiswal, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh, moved to Mumbai when he was just a child to receive proper coaching at the Maidan. He used to make ends meet by selling panipuris and staying in tents. All of this changed when a coach identified his talent and took him under his wing. Bhupendra added that he and his family received congratulations for Yashasvi after he scored a hundred on debut.

The left-hander was India’s best batter in the contest and was awarded the Man of the Match award as well for his spectacular knock. Riding on his 171, India declared their first innings effort at 421/5 in response to West Indies’ meagre 150 before Ravichandran Ashwin once again wrecked the hosts batting order with a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. India went on to win the match by a whopping margin of an innings and 141 runs.

