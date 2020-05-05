You Are the Best Off-Spinner Presently Playing: Harbhajan Singh to R Ashwin

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 5: Harbhajan Singh has referred to compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin as the best off-spinner in world presently. Harbhajan joined Ashwin for a live video session on Instagram and stated he is not jealous of his exploits on the international arena, as claimed by some section of the fans. The duo spoke at length about various things, both on and off the field, and before concluding the conversation Harbhajan heaped praise on Ashwin and also asked him to keep safe in these tough times so that he can break more records in the future.

"Please look after yourself as Team India needs you for years to come. You have to still break many records going forward," Harbhajan told Ashwin on #reminiscewithash. "Lot of people think I am jealous but all those people can think whatever they want to. All I want to say is that you are the best off-spinner who is presently playing the game." Bring R Ashwin Back in Limited Overs Cricket, Says Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan also lauded off-spinner Nathan Lyon and referred to him as one of the best in the business for his exploits in tough conditions like that of Australia. "You know that I like Nathan Lyon as well. I always put him up there (with the best) as he plays for Australia and it's a very tough place to bowl (for spinners)."

Ashwin is within touching distance of Harbjahan in the list of most wickets by an Indian in the longest format. Harbhajan currently holds the third spot with 417 wickets in 103 matches while Ashwin has scalped 365 wickets in 71 Tests. Anil Kumble tops this particular chat with 619 wickets in 132 Tests.