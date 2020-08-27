Yuvraj Singh has given Jasprit Bumrah a target to complete in Test cricket. Bumrah, who made his debut in South Africa in 2018, has so far taken 68 wickets in 14 Test matches. Yuvraj, however, gave Bumrah a hard task and asked him to achieve a minimum target. Bumrah was congratulating James Anderson on becoming the first pacer to take 600 Test wickets when Yuvraj gave him his own mission to complete. Anderson, on Tuesday, became the first fast bowler and only fourth overall cricketer to accomplish the feat of taking 600 or more wickets in Test cricket. KL Rahul Hilariously Trolls Himself While Congratulating James Anderson For 600 Wickets, Deletes the Tweet Later.

Anderson dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali to reach the landmark. The veteran pacer looked like he will fall short of the milestone this summer with England playing their last Test match of this year. He had four catches dropped off his own bowling on Day 4 of the third and final England vs Pakistan Test. But Anderson eventually got there after Ali failed to read the bounce of a length delivery and edged one to Joe Root at first slip, who took a good catch to help Anderson achieve his feat. James Anderson Becomes First Pacer to Scalp 600 Test Wickets: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity in Congratulating the Legendary England Bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah Congratulates James Anderson

Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 25, 2020

Bumrah joined the cricket fraternity in congratulating Anderson for his remarkable feat. “Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future," Bumrah wrote on Twitter leading to Yuvraj giving him a target to achieve.

Yuvraj Singh Sets Jasprit Bumrah New Target

Your target is 400 !! Minimum — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Yuvraj replied to Bumrah’s congratulatory message to Anderson and tweeted "Your target is 400 !! Minimum." Yuvraj was telling Bumrah that he must take at least 400 wickets in Test matches. Bumrah has certainly lived up to the hype in Test cricket and has already taken 5 five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game. He is the only Indian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England and Australia in the same calendar year.

Yuvraj Singh Congratulates James Anderson for 600 Wickets Milestone

Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ADrrW7m3zp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Earlier, Yuvraj had also congratulated Anderson for completing the milestone. “Never thought I'd see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It's not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT," Yuvraj tweeted after Anderson made history.

Bumrah, meanwhile, is currently in the UAE with the Mumbai Indians as they prepare to defend their title in Indian Premier League season 13. IPL 2020 will be played in UAE this year and will begin from September 19. Mumbai Indians, who beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to win their record fourth title last season, will be defending their title and Bumrah will once again be the key player.

