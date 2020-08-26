Veteran England pacer scripted history during England vs Pakistan 3rd Test at Southampton by claiming his 600th Test wicket, becoming the first pacer to do so. The right-arm fast bowler dismissed Azhar Ali to get the mark and made the cricketing world hail him. Anderson has been spearheading England’s pace attack in Test cricket for over a decade and is still going strong. In fact, he is also the only pacer to play more than 150 Test matches so far. As soon as Anderson achieved the historic feat, fans from all over the world took to social media and lauded the pacer. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and many other members of the cricket fraternity also saluted the pacer. James Anderson Becomes Fourth Bowler to Take 600 Wickets in Tests, ICC & Netizens Hail English Pacer.

Making his international debut in 2002, Anderson didn’t take long in cementing his place in the ODI team, but his place in the Test side was always in jeopardy. In 2007, however, the world saw an evolved James Anderson and the pacer didn’t look back after that. His ability to swing the ball became a nightmare for many prominent batsmen as he guided England to one triumph to another. On occasions, he also made the likes of Tendulkar and Kohli look clueless with his prowess. However, when Anderson archived the landmark, these cricket stars also joined the celebrations. Have a look. James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets.

Master Blaster Hails Anderson!!

What an incredible achievement @jimmy9! Many congratulations on your feat. 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets in Test Cricket over a span of 17 years for a fast bowler is a testament to your grit, perseverance and accurate bowling. pic.twitter.com/nQok5bgbOG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2020

Virat Kohli Congratulates!!

Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Outstanding Achievement!!

Yuvraj Singh Calls Anderson GOAT!!

Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ADrrW7m3zp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Harbhajan Singh's Message For Swing King!!

Ravichandran Ashwin Celevrates Extraordinary Feat!!

An extraordinary bowler @jimmy9 goes past yet another milestone. What a bowler and what an achievement !! 💯💯 Well done and look forward to having a healthy debate on the run out and shredder ASAP! Someone like you can really help settling the stigma surrounding it. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 25, 2020

Despite Anderson’s sensational spell, the match ended in a draw due to rain and resistance of Pakistan batsmen. Nevertheless, the Three Lions were already 1-0 in the series, and they subsequently clinched the series.

Coming back to Anderson, the Lancashire star might have the most successful pacer in Test cricket. However, he still desires to add many more feather to his already illustrious hat. The talismanic pacer at least wants to play the 2021 Ashes which will take place in Australia. Also, on being asked about getting 700 Test wickets, Anderson said: “Why not.”

