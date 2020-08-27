James Anderson joined the 600 wicket club during day five of the third Test match which was played between England and Pakistan which ended with a draw. Many cricketers including Shoaib Akhtar, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan and others congratulated the English pacer on social media for the feat. Now India’s KL Rahul also joined the bandwagon and trolled himself while congratulating the pacer and said he was also one of 600 wickets. However, the tweet did not stay on Kings XI Punjab captain's timeline for a long time. James Anderson Becomes First Pacer to Scalp 600 Test Wickets: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity in Congratulating the Legendary England Bowler.

KL went on to delete the tweet within a few minutes of posting it. But the damage had been done and the snapshot of the tweet had already been taken by the media houses. Instead, a few minutes later he posted a tweet with James Anderson and labelled him the GOAT. Check out the snapshot of the old tweet and then the new one.

KL Rahul's deleted tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Here's the new tweet by KL

James Anderson became the first pacer to reach the tally of 600 wickets. Overall he is the fourth bowler in the history to enter the 600 wicket club. The English surpassed Shane Warne in terms of taking a fewer number of balls to reach 600 wicket milestone. Shane Warne took 34,919 balls to reach the milestone. Jimmy only took 156 matches to reach the milestone and bagged praises from the entire cricketing fraternity. England won the Test series 1-0.

