Yuvraj Singh Reveals he Wanted to Run Away From Kings XI Punjab, Says ‘Management Didn’t Like Me’ (Watch Video)

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With coronavirus hitting the world the people have been confined to their houses. The cricketers also are into their homes. Most of them are helping their spouses with household chores and when they get free time, the players even appear on a live chat. Now Yuvraj Singh was being interviewed by a famous journalist where he had a startling statement for the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and said that he wanted to run away from the team because the management did not like him. Yuvraj Singh Contemplated Retiring After Kings XI Punjab Teammate Andrew Tye Started Calling Him ‘Yuvi Paa’ During IPL 2018.

The stylish left-hander was asked with which team did enjoy playing the most and further asked to name the franchisee that made him uncomfortable. Yuvi said that he enjoyed playing with Pune Warriors and RCB. “I wanted to run away from Kings XI Punjab ... the management didn’t like me there ... they did nothing I asked them to do ... and when I left they bought all the players I had been asking them to. I love Punjab but I did not like the running of the franchise,” said the former Kings XI Punjab captain. Yuvi further said that he loves the franchise. You can watch the entire interview below:

Yuvraj played with Kings XI Punjab in 2018 and then was put in the auction. He was bought by the Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs one crore but could not bring out his best in the season in IPL 2019 and was further dropped from the side.