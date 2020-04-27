Yuvraj Singh Contemplated Retiring After Kings XI Punjab Teammate Andrew Tye Started Calling Him ‘Yuvi Paa’ During IPL 2018

Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Tye (Photo Credits: Getty Images/Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recalled a time in his career when he contemplated retiring from the game after Kings XI Punjab teammate Andrew Tye called him 'Yuvi Paa'. Yuvraj, who played with Australian bowler Tye at Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018, was speaking in an Instagram live session with former national and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah when he revealed about contemplating about retirement in late 2018. With no cricket possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have taken to social media to engage with fans and keep themselves active. MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh Who Is Better Finisher? Jasprit Bumrah Has the Answer, or Not.

“I realised I should retire after I played with you (Jasprit Bumrah) guys in the final stages of my career. But I actually thought of retirement first in 2018 when I was playing the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and Andrew Tye (Australia fast bowler) started calling me ‘Yuvi pa’,” Yuvraj told Bumrah during the Instagram session. Jasprit Bumrah Says 'I Didn’t Break Into Indian Team Through IPL Performances'.

Bumrah also revealed a lot during the live session including busting the popular myth that he broke into the national team on the back of a consistent IPL performance. "Bowlers come up to me and say ODI T20 thik hai (ODIs, T20I is okay). But they forget, Tests make you a complete cricketer," said Bumrah stressing on the importance of domestic cricket.

"That I made it to the Indian team by my performances in the IPL is a myth. 2013 is when I came into the IPL (for Mumbai Indians) then 2013, 2014, 2015 I was not playing regularly. I did well in (Vijay) Hazare and in domestic circuit then I came into the Indian team in 2016," Bumrah said. "You have to play Test cricket to survive in the long run," he added.